German Police Storm Refugee Centre After Reports Of Armed Man

German police launched a major operation after an armed man brandished a knife in a refugee centre.

Authorities in Hamburg were scrambled to the incident in the suburb of Hammerbrook after reports the man was holding a pregnant woman hostage.

Hamburger Abendblatt reported the incident began after a row in the accommodation centre.

The armed man is said to have barricaded himself into a room and may have had a hostage for a short time.

Police said the man may have tried to injure himself and an ambulance was called.

Initial reports said the man had a gun, though journalists on the scene described him as “knife man”.

Pictures and video showed the emergency response.