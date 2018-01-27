Seventy people had to be rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped by a huge flood in west London. Fire crews had to evacuate stranded people by boat on Friday night after a burst water main caused streams of water to flow down the road. The rising water left many trapped in restaurants and cars.

PA Rescue crews wade through the flood water

Water levels rose to nearly 20 inches in places, with flooding stretching across an area of about 650 metres by 100 metres. London Fire Brigade said it had sent 49 firefighters to the scene, and had evacuated seven people from their homes. About 70 people were led to safety and a further 34 escorted from the area, the Press Association reported. Station manager Paul Fitzgerald said: “Fire crews used boats to assist people who needed to leave their homes, although the majority of residents were able to stay in their property.

Crews still on scene at flooding in #Hammersmith pumping water away and assisting residents who need to leave their properties. Seven people have been evacuated. https://t.co/tL7ILsn8Qlpic.twitter.com/h7yuQ4AqxP — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 26, 2018

“Around 270 sandbags were provided to help stop water from entering buildings. “Crews pumped water away and Thames Water was on the scene investigating. “People were advised to avoid the area as a number of road closures were in place and Ravenscourt Park Tube station was closed.” Thames Water said at the time it was working to fix the “major burst”, adding: “We are sorry, and working to resolve the situation as quickly as we can. We are aware some customers are without water or have low pressure. We will post updates as we have them.”

