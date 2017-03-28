'Hand Salad’ Is The So-Called Food Trend You Never Asked For

Whether it’s ‘courgetti’ or ‘cronuts’, new words for gimmicky food trends abound in the modern world.

The latest attempt to rebrand a basic food item is ‘hand salad’ – formerly known as crudités.

From the food experts at the US-based Bon Appétit magazine, it’s Romaine lettuce plunged into a yoghurt-y, garlic-y, lemon-y sauce. You know, using your hands.