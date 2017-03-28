'Hand Salad’ Is The So-Called Food Trend You Never Asked For

Whether it’s ‘courgetti’ or ‘cronuts’, new words for gimmicky food trends abound in the modern world.
The latest attempt to rebrand a basic food item is ‘hand salad’ – formerly known as crudités.
From the food experts at the US-based Bon Appétit magazine, it’s Romaine lettuce plunged into a yoghurt-y, garlic-y, lemon-y sauce. You know, using your hands.
Naturally, the lofty new name for dipping leaves into dip has set the people of Twitter on fire.
At least it’s nothing to do with severed hands drizzled with olive oil and balsamic, we guess.