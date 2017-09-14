Almost a year after the late Carrie Fisher revealed her affair with Harrison Ford, he has finally broken his silence on the matter. Carrie wrote about their brief fling in her 2016 memoir ‘The Princess Diarist’, which was released just a month before her shock death.

Action Press/REX/Shutterstock Harrison and Carrie in 2015

The book included excerpts of Carrie’s old diaries, and she also discussed the affair multiple times during the promotional tour, but Harrison said nothing on the matter... and it seems it’s still something he has no intention of going into detail about. In a new GQ interview, Harrison admitted it was “strange” when Carrie’s book was released, adding that he had advanced warning “to a degree”. When pressed on what he thought of it, Harrison replied: “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.” He also declined to answer the question of whether he’d prefer Carrie had never written the book, admitting that he hasn’t read the memoir.

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Mark Hamill, Carrie and Harrison as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo in 'A New Hope'