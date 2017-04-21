Harrison Ford has never been shy in voicing his ambivalence towards the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, but he might have outdone himself with these new comments.

The actor shot to stardom playing leading man Han Solo in the original sci-fi trilogy, later reprising the role for ‘The Force Awakens’ in 2015.

His character is now set for his own spin-off prequel, with Alden Ehrenreich set to take over the role, though Harrison doesn’t seem too enthusiastic at the prospect of Han Solo taking centre stage.

Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images Harrison Ford

When asked whether he was looking forward to seeing the Han Solo film as a viewer, rather than an actor, Harrison declared simply: “Not really.”

He did say that he was happy with the choice in his successor, though, adding: “I’ve meet the fella who’s gonna play the younger Han Solo. Wonderful guy, very sweet, and a very good actor. So I’m delighted in the choice.”

“Delighted”, is it? That’s the most enthusiasm Harrison has exhibited towards something ‘Star Wars’-related since he found his character was being killed off in Episode VII.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images In character as Han Solo

‘Star Wars’ boss Kathleen Kennedy was recently forced to clarify reports that the film would reveal Han Solo isn’t the character’s real name, following comments from Disney’s CEO Bob Iger.

She insisted: “There’s more to Han Solo’s name, but it’s not that it’s not his name. It’s obviously his name. It will always be his name.”

Yeah, we’re still completely confused too, but we’re excited for the Han Solo origin story, which is currently slated for release in May 2018.

