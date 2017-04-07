Harry Styles Is Trying To Make Sprouts Happen And People Aren't Feeling It

Harry Styles has shared his love of sprouts and it’s gone down like a lead balloon among the anti-cruciferous crowd.

The singer released his debut solo ‘Sign Of The Times’ today on Radio 1 and took the opportunity to open up about his penchant for the divisive veggies.

When presenter Nick Grimshaw asked the singer how he cooked his sprouts, Styles replied: “I have a couple of different ways: I like putting them in a curry, I like sautéing them.”

He then made the rather bold claim: “I think sprouts are gonna be the new kale.”

Stop trying to make sprouts happen, Harry.