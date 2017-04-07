Harry Styles Is Trying To Make Sprouts Happen And People Aren't Feeling It

Harry Styles has shared his love of sprouts and it’s gone down like a lead balloon among the anti-cruciferous crowd.
The singer released his debut solo ‘Sign Of The Times’ today on Radio 1 and took the opportunity to open up about his penchant for the divisive veggies.
When presenter Nick Grimshaw asked the singer how he cooked his sprouts, Styles replied: “I have a couple of different ways: I like putting them in a curry, I like sautéing them.”
He then made the rather bold claim: “I think sprouts are gonna be the new kale.”
Stop trying to make sprouts happen, Harry.
While some people thought it was a great idea...
Most agreed that sprouts are terrible...
Some have fallen out of love with Styles because of it...
Others have disowned him completely...
One person even brought a Mean Girls reference into the mix...
Another questioned his controversial use of sprouts in curry.
Others aired concern for our futures...