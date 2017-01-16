Thanks to the arrival of the smartphone, we’ve become a generation of amateur photographers, sharing our best #nofilter efforts with the world.

But if you actually fancy improving your photography beyond the pixels of your iPhone, then Harvard University could have the answer you’re looking for.

Harvard University, listed as the sixth best university in the world in The Times 2016-2017 rankings, is famed for its world-class-teaching and expertise.

But if you don’t fancy coughing up the $43,000 dollars in tuition fees (and don’t forget accommodation costs too) that students paid last year, you can now access a full photography course online instead.

For free.