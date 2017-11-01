A giant effigy of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be set ablaze at bonfire night celebrations in Kent this weekend.
The Edenbridge Bonfire Society - famed for its choices of topical and celebrity Guys each November - revealed the identity of this year’s effigy today, saying Weinstein was the “obvious” choice.
According to the Press Association, the 65-year-old was picked by the society to be this year’s public figurine after he was accused of a string of sexual assaults by female employees and movie stars.
The 11-metre figure of Weinstein is depicted holding a Hollywood star, a clapperboard emblazoned with the words “final cut” and standing on the base of an Oscar award inscribed with “H Weinstein”.
A bonfire society spokeswoman said: “As with last year there were many strong contenders for this year’s celebrity Guy, particularly in the political and cultural world.
“While the burning of the Guys is aimed as a light-hearted way to mark the traditional bonfire celebrations in the UK, there is of course nothing funny about the allegations.”
Rumours of other names in the frame for this year included North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Last year, Donald Trump was the “overwhelming choice”.
A steel-framed model of the then Republican US presidential candidate was made just days before he went head to head with Democrat Hillary Clinton and won the election.
In other years, effigies of Tony Blair, Katie Price, Katie Hopkins and Lance Armstrong have also been burned.
The huge Weinstein replica will go up in flames alongside a traditional figurine of Guy Fawkes, with the display expected to attract more than 10,000 spectators.
Organised by a team of volunteers, the evening begins at 6.30pm with a torch-lit carnival procession through Edenbridge High Street.
This is led by the Bishop of the Bonfire, his choirboys and the society’s effigies as well as visiting societies from Sussex.
The evening ends with a firework display before the effigies are burnt.