A giant effigy of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be set ablaze at bonfire night celebrations in Kent this weekend.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society - famed for its choices of topical and celebrity Guys each November - revealed the identity of this year’s effigy today, saying Weinstein was the “obvious” choice.

According to the Press Association, the 65-year-old was picked by the society to be this year’s public figurine after he was accused of a string of sexual assaults by female employees and movie stars.