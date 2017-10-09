The Weinstein Co has fired co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein following reports of sexual harassment allegations against the executive who was one of Hollywood’s biggest power brokers.

The departure, announced by the film production company on Sunday, leaves Weinstein’s brother Bob, a co-chairman, and chief operating officer David Glasser at the helm.

The board of directors made the decision “in light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days,” the company said in an emailed statement, adding that he had been notified.