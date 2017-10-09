All Sections
    • NEWS
    09/10/2017 07:18 BST

    Harvey Weinstein Fired From The Weinstein Co Over Sexual Harassment Claims

    Weinstein said to have made eight settlements with women over three decades.

    The Weinstein Co has fired co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein following reports of sexual harassment allegations against the executive who was one of Hollywood’s biggest power brokers.

    The departure, announced by the film production company on Sunday, leaves Weinstein’s brother Bob, a co-chairman, and chief operating officer David Glasser at the helm.

    The board of directors made the decision “in light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days,” the company said in an emailed statement, adding that he had been notified.

    Mike Blake / Reuters
    Harvey Weinstein has been fired as co-Chairman of The Weinstein Company amid sexual harassment claims

    A spokeswoman for the executive did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

    The company said on Friday that Weinstein, 65, was taking an indefinite leave of absence after the New York Times reported that he had made eight settlements with women who had accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual harassment over three decades.

    Weinstein has produced or distributed Oscar-winning movies including “Shakespeare in Love” and “Chicago.” He was a prominent donor to Democrats during the 2016 general election campaign.

    The company also said it was conducting its own internal investigation.

