Hatton Garden Heist Ringleaders Must Pay £27.5m Or Serve Seven Years More

The four ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden raid must pay back £27.5 million or each face another seven years in jail.

John “Kenny” Collins, 77, Daniel Jones, 63, and Terry Perkins, 69, are serving seven-year sentences, while Brian Reader, 78, is serving six years and three months in jail, for their roles in the notorious burglary in April 2015.

Judge Christopher Kinch QC said each jointly benefited from an estimated £13.69 million worth of cash, gold and gems stolen from boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in London’s jewellery quarter after a drill was used to bore a hole into the vault wall.

At a confiscation hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, the men were each ordered to pay millions of pounds based on their “available assets”.

If they fail to pay their share of a total of £27.5 million, each will have seven years added onto their current jail sentences, which could mean some of the group, who are unwell, could die behind bars.

Handing down his ruling, the judge said: “A number of these defendants are not only of a certain age, but have in some cases serious health problems.

“But as a matter of principle and policy it is very difficult to endorse any approach that there is a particular treatment for someone who chooses to go out and commit offences at the advanced stage of their lives that some of these defendants were.”

Collins, of Islington, north London, was ordered to pay £7,686,039 after the court heard he had assets in “liquid form” and property in this jurisdiction and abroad.