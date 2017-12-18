A pregnant woman has shared a photo of what looks like a ‘heart-shaped’ baby bump.

Gala Caldirola, 24, is a Spanish model expecting her first child with Chilean footballer Mauricio Isla. She has been sharing photos of her pregnancy journey on Instagram to her 1.5 million followers.

Sharing a photo of her bump, Caldirola wrote [translated]: “This is a beautiful curiosity, probably not the only one in the world but it is the first time I [have seen] it and I would love to know if someone else had seen it.

“In the ultrasound the doctor had already told me that my uterus had a heart shape and today for the first time I could see it so clearly.”