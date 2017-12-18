All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Bicornuate Uterus: Pregnant Woman Shares Instagram Photo Of 'Heart-Shaped' Baby Bump

    'I would love to know if someone else had seen it.' ❤️

    18/12/2017 10:26 GMT

    A pregnant woman has shared a photo of what looks like a ‘heart-shaped’ baby bump.

    Gala Caldirola, 24, is a Spanish model expecting her first child with Chilean footballer Mauricio Isla. She has been sharing photos of her pregnancy journey on Instagram to her 1.5 million followers.

    Sharing a photo of her bump, Caldirola wrote [translated]: “This is a beautiful curiosity, probably not the only one in the world but it is the first time I [have seen] it and I would love to know if someone else had seen it.

    “In the ultrasound the doctor had already told me that my uterus had a heart shape and today for the first time I could see it so clearly.” 

    One person commented on the photo [in Spanish]: “Wow, I see it too. This is beautiful.”

    Another wrote: “Yes, there is a heart shape here.”

    So how common is it for a woman to have a heart-shaped uterus?

    Speaking to HuffPost UK, independent midwife, Lesley Gilchrist, founder of My Expert Midwife said: “It’s impossible to say whether this bump photo is a result of baby’s position in the womb or the shape of the uterus.

    “Some women, albeit rarely, have a heart-shaped uterus. It’s known as a ‘bicornuate’ uterus.

    “This shape makes it more likely that baby will prefer the head up/bottom down position, or ‘breech’ position.

    “Although, we can’t diagnose a bicornuate uterus simply by looking at the abdomen.” 

    Pregnancy charity Tommy’s states on their website: “A bicornuate womb is heart-shaped. Women with a bicornuate womb have no extra difficulties with conception or in early pregnancy, but there is a slightly higher risk of miscarriage and preterm birth.

    “It can also affect the way the baby lies in later pregnancy so a caesarean birth might be recommended.”

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    10 Celeb Quotes That Prove Just How Incredible Mum Bods Are
    MORE:parentsparents-to-bePregnancymum bod

    Conversations