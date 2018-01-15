Arctic wind lurking off the UK’s shores will threaten travel plans and power supplies when it streaks across the country on Monday.

Forecasters have issued snow and ice weather warnings for Scotland and Northern Ireland as the icy front advances from the Atlantic at the start of the week.

Mild conditions of around 10C on Monday morning will disguise the bitter weather expected to swallow the country later in the day, the Press Association reported.

The yellow Met Office alert kicks in at 6pm, signalling three days of “frequent and heavy hail and snow showers” across much of the two countries.