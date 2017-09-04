PARENTS

Helen Skelton Shares Instagram Photo In The Pool With Baby Louis And Reflects On Her Family Summer

04/09/2017 11:36
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

Helen Skelton has shared a photo of herself posing with her four-month-old son and reflected on their summer as a family of four.

The TV presenter, 34, who is also mum to two-year-old Ernie with her husband Richie Myler, captioned the shot: “Bye bye August. You spoiled us. First summer as a family of four.”

She used the hashtags #noideaofthedate, #makingthemostofit and #backtoworksoon.

Skelton has been posting photos of her family adventures on her Instagram account over the past month, sharing how she has been spending her summer.

