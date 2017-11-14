Airbus has given us our first glimpse of its Vahana self-flying taxi. Originally unveiled as the CityAirbus project, it has evolved into the Vahana concept you can see resting in one of Airbus’ R&D hangers in Santa Clara, California.

Airbus

The Vahana is a small, lightweight self-flying aircraft that uses eight electrically-powered engines to propel passengers from A to B. It’ll have a range of around 62-miles and just like taxis today, it’ll be summoned using a smartphone app. Airbus, just like Uber, wants Vahana to eventually replace land-based taxi services by offering something that’s quicker, more convenient and a lot faster. If that wasn’t enough incentive, Airbus is hoping to price journeys in the Vahana at around £1-2 per mile, making it as expensive as normal taxis.

Airbus

By using a revolutionary electric motor instead of a conventional combustion engine the Vahana doesn’t produce any harmful emissions. Electric has additional benefits including fast-charging, easy maintenance and reduced running costs because you’re not paying current fuel prices.