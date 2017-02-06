Given the world’s sudden propensity for the unexpected (see: Donald Trump becoming president), you’d be forgiven for hardly batting an eyelid at this unsettling sight. On first look it looks to be an ordinary, if slightly creepy shot of a couple locked in a tender moment, on an ocean viewing platform. Looking bleak and overcast, with the Herne Bay offshore wind turbines in the distance, it could be any British seaside scene.

SWNS The mystery beast rears out of the water as the couple share a tender moment

Notwithstanding the cackling sea monster bursting out from the waves to the right of this love tableau, of course. Graphic designer Michael Green captured the moment the beast broke cover in June last year.

Green, 56, said: “I took some photos of Herne Bay Pier and as I was walking along the seafront saw a couple on the blue viewing point opposite. “I took seven pictures of them, it was a nice picture and I thought the theme of love or affection might come up in our photography club.

SWNS The beast broke cover for just moments