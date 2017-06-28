The six people charged over the Hillsborough disaster include the Match Commander for South Yorkshire Police and a lawyer who helped the force in the aftermath of the tragedy that resulted in 96 deaths.

Operation Resolve, which investigated the causes of the 1989 disaster, and the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) passed files of evidence relating to 23 suspects, including individuals and organisations, to the Crown Prosecution Service earlier this year.

Of these, 15 suspects related to Operation Resolve’s investigation into the causes of the disaster. A further eight individuals related to the IPCC’s independent investigation into both South Yorkshire Police and West Midlands Police and the alleged cover-up of the disaster.

On Wednesday, shortly before midday, the CPS announced six people had been charged.

Andrew Yates / Reuters Former Chief Superintendent of South Yorkshire Police David Duckenfield has been charged with manslaughter

David Duckenfield, who was the Match Commander for South Yorkshire Police on the day of the disaster, has been charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 of the 96 disaster victims, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He cannot be charged with the manslaughter of Anthony Bland, the 96th casualty of the disaster, because he died four years after the tragedy.

Donald Denton, the former Chief Superintendent with South Yorkshire Police has been charged with doing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Denton’s colleague, former Detective Chief Inspector, Alan Foster, faces the same charges.

As does, Peter Metcalf, the solicitor acting for the South Yorkshire Police during the Taylor Inquiry and the first inquests.

Former Sheffield Wednesday secretary Graham Mackrell is charged with three offences relating to health and safety at sports grounds.