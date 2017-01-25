Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Walking Home After Celebrating Wife's Birthday

A hit-and-run driver killed a man who was walking with his wife as they celebrated her birthday, police have said.

The 63-year-old husband died at the scene, near Fleetwood Golf Club, after being struck at around 8.35pm on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident where a man, simply out for an evening walk with his wife after celebrating her birthday, has been hit by a car and subsequently died.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at the sad time.”

He asked the driver “to search their conscience and come forward” after fleeing the scene in Princes Way near the Sea Cadets centre.