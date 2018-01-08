Shoppers have branded high-street store H&M “racist” over a controversial advert of a children’s slogan top.
Twitter users picked up on the “offensive” advert on the retailer’s website and shared it online. The advert showed a young boy wearing a green sweatshirt with the words: “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”
Many referenced the fact that “monkey” is often used as a racial slur, with one person writing “for black people, the term is loaded”.
People have threatened to boycott the high-street store. H&M has since taken down the advert and apologised.
One Twitter user questioned the race of the child model wearing the jumper, arguing that “with other sweaters in same category, they have white kids.”
Other Twitter users expressed their anger online, calling the advert “inappropriate” and “disgusting”.
In response to the criticism, a H&M spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”