Shoppers have branded high-street store H&M “racist” over a controversial advert of a children’s slogan top.

Twitter users picked up on the “offensive” advert on the retailer’s website and shared it online. The advert showed a young boy wearing a green sweatshirt with the words: “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Many referenced the fact that “monkey” is often used as a racial slur, with one person writing “for black people, the term is loaded”.

People have threatened to boycott the high-street store. H&M has since taken down the advert and apologised.