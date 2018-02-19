Good Friday Agreement 'Not Sustainable,' Says Kate Hoey

Hardline Brexiteers were accused of “jeopardising” peace in Northern Ireland after they made dramatic claims the Good Friday Agreement was “not sustainable”.

Labour MP Kate Hoey told HuffPost UK “there is a need for a cold, rational look” at the historic Belfast accord after talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP to restore power-sharing at Stormont collapsed last week.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Hain called Hoey’s intervention a “reckless slur”, claiming she and other Eurosceptics were using the political deadlock to set the political agenda on leaving the Customs Union - a move which many fear could lead to a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Leave-backing Hoey said: “I think there is a need for a cold rational look at the Belfast agreement.

“Even if a settlement had been agreed a few days ago there is nothing to stop Sinn Fein or the DUP finding something else to walk out about in a few months. Mandatory coalition is not sustainable in the long term.

“The Belfast agreement has been changed slightly over the years with the St Andrew’s agreement. We need to face reality - Sinn Fein don’t particularly want a successful Northern Ireland. They want a united Ireland.”