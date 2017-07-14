Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Pay Off 'This Morning' Viewer's Debt In Touching Gesture

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield changed the life of one ‘This Morning’ viewer on Friday (14 July) when they offered to pay off her debt.

The pair were hosting a phone-in about holiday anxiety on the ITV daytime show, when caller Jo admitted she couldn’t afford to take her daughter away due to financial worries.

She revealed how she’d been left £1,000 in the red, after her longterm partner walked out on her, explaining: “I can just afford the gas and electricity that’s necessary, let alone the extras that an 11-year-old girl wants.”