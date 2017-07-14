Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Pay Off 'This Morning' Viewer's Debt In Touching Gesture

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield changed the life of one ‘This Morning’ viewer on Friday (14 July) when they offered to pay off her debt.
The pair were hosting a phone-in about holiday anxiety on the ITV daytime show, when caller Jo admitted she couldn’t afford to take her daughter away due to financial worries.
She revealed how she’d been left £1,000 in the red, after her longterm partner walked out on her, explaining: “I can just afford the gas and electricity that’s necessary, let alone the extras that an 11-year-old girl wants.”
But Phil and Holly, who were hosting their last show before their seven-week summer break, came to the rescue.
“It’s our last day, and we’re in a very good mood so we’re going to sort your debt out,” Phillip told her.
“You’re not in debt any more. Have a lovely summer.”
Jo was audibly delighted at the news, and thanked the pair for their touching gesture.
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be stepping into the regular presenters’ shoes during the summer, hosting the show from Monday to Thursday.
Guest presenters will take the reins on Fridays, when Eamonn and Ruth usually host.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.