    29/09/2017 10:26 BST

    Holly Willoughby's Rainbow Dress Has Us Mesmerised: Here's How You Can Get The Look For Less

    Fierce 🌈

    Holly Willoughby stunned in a striking rainbow minidress in a snap taken ahead of her appearance on the Jonathan Ross show on Saturday 30 September. 

    The This Morning co-host is known for sharing her looks with her 2.5million Instagram followers before she goes on air and this Ashish number had us mesmerised.

    Just look at that shimmer:

    Commenting on the Instagram video, one fan said: “I’m hypnotised, the way this keeps repeating 😍 ”

    It’s not cheap though, costing a cool £1,408 for the silk sequin-embellished minidress

    But surely the opportunity to look like the fiercest queen of rainbows is worth it? 

    If the price isn’t quite right for you, but you want to sparkle like Holly this party season, here are a few affordable alternatives. 

    • NaaNaa Mini Dress In Iridescent Sequin
      Asos
      Asos, £48.
    • Sequin Mini Dress
      Zara
      Zara, £25.99.
    • Tarlia Multi Sequin Playsuit
      Pretty Little Thing
      Pretty Little Thing, £25.
    • Sequined Dress
      HM
      H&M, £49.99.
    • Fashion Union One Shoulder Dress In Gold Sequin
      Asos
      Asos, £45.

