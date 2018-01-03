All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Holly Willoughby Shares Adorable Sunny Instagram Photo With Three-Year-Old Son Chester While On Family Holiday

    She saw in the New Year on holiday with her family.

    03/01/2018 10:03 GMT

    We might braving Storm Eleanor in Britain, but Holly Willoughby is doing the exact opposite, soaking up the sun on a New Year holiday with her family.

    The TV presenter, 36, shared an Instagram photo on 2 January of herself and her three-year-old son both donning blue and white swimwear.

    She and Chester were sat on the edge of the pool in a diving position and looking out onto a beautiful sunny scene. 

    Willoughby captioned the shot with a string of blue emojis and wrote: ”🦋💎🌊🐳🐬💙... all the blues x.”

    The mum didn’t share where she is on holiday, but fans all agreed the snap was beautiful.

    “Wow where is that, the scene is amazing - you and Chester fit in so beautifully with the colours haha lovely family time,” one person wrote.

    Another commented: “That’s the life! Not sure where you are but it looks stunning. Chester is so tall, what a lovely mummy-son shot.” 

    Willoughby also shared another photo of her underwater on New Year’s Eve, writing: “Going out of 2017 in style...”

    As well as Chester, she is also mum to Harry, eight, and Belle, six, with her husband Daniel Baldwin.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2018
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrencelebrity parentsfamily timeHolly Willoughbyholiday

    Conversations