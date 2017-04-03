Holly Willoughby revealed one of her style secrets during an appearance on ‘All Round To Mrs. Browns’ on Saturday night.

The ‘This Morning’ revealed she was wearing control pants after flashing her Spanx on the BBC show.

Mrs Brown told Holly: “I have to say that your dress is absolutely beautiful… You can see my panty line, we can’t see yours’.

Holly then admitted: “No, that’s because my pants go from there to there. Spanx!”

Holly then proved the point by pulling up the hem of her dress and pinging the bottom of the knickers.