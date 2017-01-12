A boyfriend has warmed hearts around the world by giving his house an elaborate makeover to propose to his girlfriend.

Marcos Uriel Banda dotted balloons around his home and covered all surfaces with roses and candles for the proposal.

He first met long-term girlfriend Machielle Garza in school and the pair have been dating for more than five years.

Hundreds of people have commented on the proposal on Facebook, saying it left them in tears.

Banda’s proposal recently went viral after photos and a video of it were posted on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

In a separate post addressed to her partner, Garza said she was blown away by the romantic gesture.

“Five years and seven months with you and I can’t believe the day finally got here when you asked if I could be your future wife,” she said.

“I cry with a lot of sentiment in the video because anyone that knows me well knows how badly I’ve been waiting for this moment.

“I tried really hard to get it together and not ‘ugly cry’, but I couldn’t hold it.”

Garza went on to call Banda her “best friend” and her “high school sweetheart”.

“Te amo [I love you], can’t wait to spend the rest of my life annoying you,” she said.

Garza also posted a video of the moment Banda proposed which has since been viewed more than 700,000 times.

In the video, she bursts into tears as she walks into the decorated bedroom, with Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Hero’ playing the background.

In a later post, the bride-to-be said the pair had set a date and will be tying the knot this September.

We hope they have a day filled with happiness.

