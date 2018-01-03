A man hailed a “homeless hero” following the Manchester Arena bombing has pleaded guilty to stealing a purse and a mobile from victims of the terror attack.

Members of the public raised more than £50,000 for rough sleeper Chris Parker after he described running towards the scene of the carnage to help.

The 33-year-old said it was “gut instinct” to aid victims when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22 people.

Parker claimed to have helped a little girl and a woman in her 60s with serious leg and head injuries in the aftermath of the blast.

“She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family,” he said. “I haven’t stopped crying.”

But horrific CCTV footage played in court showed Parker wandering between stricken and dying victims left bleeding on the floor, the Press Association reported.

He repeatedly returned to Pauline Healey, whose granddaughter lay dying nearby, before leaning over her body and taking her handbag to steal her purse.

Within hours, he was using her bank card a local McDonald’s.