A homeless man has been found dead inside a tent in Nottinghamshire as the UK continues to be hit by sub-zero temperatures and blizzards.

A body was discovered near St Swithun’s Church in Retford on Tuesday morning, police confirmed to Lincolnshire Live.

The man is reportedly known as Ben, a former bricklayer, according to local scout leader Hazel Newstead, who said that locals were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

The death is the latest fatality in the UK linked to the severe bout of weather that has brought much of the country to a standstill.

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl died after a car collided with a house in Cornwall, police said.

The girl, believed to be a pedestrian, suffered life-threatening injuries and was declared dead at the scene in Bodrigan Road in Looe.