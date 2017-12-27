Ministers Can Go And Whistle. All Rough Sleepers Will Get Help In Liverpool

I can’t begin to imagine how desperate it is to find yourself out on the streets – especially during the winter. The cold. The isolation. The despair.

Earlier this week, the Public Accounts Committee reported what all of us working on the frontline knew already: the government’s response to dealing with homelessness and rough sleeping across England has been woeful.

‘Unacceptably complacent’ was the term used. That’s one way of saying that leaving 9,100 human beings to sleep on our streets is a shaming, infuriating disgrace.

Since 2010, the number of households in temporary accommodation has risen by 60 per cent, while the numbers of rough sleepers has soared by 134 per cent since 2011. Most shockingly, the average rough sleeper dies before they reach the age of 50.

This is the net result of eight years’ of austerity: A toxic mix of public service cuts, housing shortages, high rents, welfare changes, low wages, benefit sanctions and rising drug use.

Councils are struggling to cope with unprecedented demand for services - with less and less money to pay for them.

We are also expected to ignore part of the problem.

Some of our rough sleepers are asylum seekers and eastern European migrants who have fallen on hard times. In Whitehall-speak they have ‘no recourse to public funds.’ We are supposed to leave them alone.

As the elected Mayor of my city, I won't be told who I can and cannot help.