Horseflies Are Causing Chaos Across UK, Here's How To Treat Their Bites (Graphic Images)

Warning: this article contains images of a medical nature.

Forget giant hogweed, horseflies are the newest atrocity plaguing the nation.

People across the UK have been sharing photos of their horrendous horsefly bites - and it’s enough to put you off your dinner.

The flies, which are large, dark-coloured and 1-1.2cm in size, are often found loitering around farm animals (such as horses and cattle), ponds and other grassy areas.

Their bites cut the skin, rather than piercing it, which can be very painful.