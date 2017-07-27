Horseflies Are Causing Chaos Across UK, Here's How To Treat Their Bites (Graphic Images)

Warning: this article contains images of a medical nature.
Forget giant hogweed, horseflies are the newest atrocity plaguing the nation.
People across the UK have been sharing photos of their horrendous horsefly bites - and it’s enough to put you off your dinner.
The flies, which are large, dark-coloured and 1-1.2cm in size, are often found loitering around farm animals (such as horses and cattle), ponds and other grassy areas.
Their bites cut the skin, rather than piercing it, which can be very painful.
According to the NHS, horsefly bites will leave the skin red and raised. People may also experience: a larger raised rash, dizziness, wheezing, weakness and parts of the body becoming puffy and swollen.
General medical advice for treating horsefly bites is to clean the wound with soap and water, apply something cold to the skin (like a damp cloth or ice pack) and raise the area where the bite is.
“If the bite or sting is on the face, call 111 for first aid advice because the reaction can be more severe,” reads the NHS Choices website.
To reduce the risk of infection, you can apply antiseptic to the bite. It’s also important to avoid scratching or bursting any blisters.
Horsefly bites can take a while to heal so patience is key.
If you experience symptoms of an infection - such as pus or increasing pain, redness and swelling - book an appointment to see your GP.