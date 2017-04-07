All Sections
    07/04/2017 11:38 BST

    20 Hot Cross Bun Recipes That Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

    Melted butter for President.

    Carbohydrate addicts of Britain! It is almost Easter and that means only one thing, a whole four days of bank holiday to eat beige, wear pyjamas and be hungover are on the horizon.

    So in celebration of this glorious season we have got together 20 of the best recipes that we can stick in the toaster, slather in butter and then spend the next four weeks finding the crumbs in bed.

    Praise be to the hot cross bun gods. 

    Chocolate Chunk Hot Cross Buns

    Chocolate Orange Hot Cross Buns

    Apple And Cinnamon Hot Cross Bun 

    Hot Cross Buns With Pistachio 

    Blueberry Hot Cross Bun Pudding

    Pumpkin Spice Hot Cross Buns

    Hot Cross Bun Loaf

    Chocolate Cherry Hot Cross Buns 

    Hot Cross Bun Chocolate Brownies

    Honey Glazed Brioche Hot Cross Buns 

    All Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

    Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Pudding 

    Sweet Potato and Brown Butter Hot Cross Buns 

    Cherry And Almond Hot Cross Buns

    Pear And Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

    Sugar Free Hot Cross Buns 

    Traditional Hot Cross Buns

    Hot Cross Bun Loaf

    Apricot, Cherry and Cranberry Hot Cross Buns

    Hot Cross Bun Muffins

