20 Hot Cross Bun Recipes That Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

Carbohydrate addicts of Britain! It is almost Easter and that means only one thing, a whole four days of bank holiday to eat beige, wear pyjamas and be hungover are on the horizon.

So in celebration of this glorious season we have got together 20 of the best recipes that we can stick in the toaster, slather in butter and then spend the next four weeks finding the crumbs in bed.

Praise be to the hot cross bun gods.

Chocolate Chunk Hot Cross Buns