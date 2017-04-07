20 Hot Cross Bun Recipes That Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

Carbohydrate addicts of Britain! It is almost Easter and that means only one thing, a whole four days of bank holiday to eat beige, wear pyjamas and be hungover are on the horizon.
So in celebration of this glorious season we have got together 20 of the best recipes that we can stick in the toaster, slather in butter and then spend the next four weeks finding the crumbs in bed.
Praise be to the hot cross bun gods.
Chocolate Chunk Hot Cross Buns
Chocolate Orange Hot Cross Buns
Apple And Cinnamon Hot Cross Bun
Hot Cross Buns With Pistachio
Blueberry Hot Cross Bun Pudding
Pumpkin Spice Hot Cross Buns
Hot Cross Bun Loaf
Chocolate Cherry Hot Cross Buns
Hot Cross Bun Chocolate Brownies
Honey Glazed Brioche Hot Cross Buns
All Chocolate Hot Cross Buns
Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Pudding
Sweet Potato and Brown Butter Hot Cross Buns
Cherry And Almond Hot Cross Buns
Pear And Chocolate Hot Cross Buns
Sugar Free Hot Cross Buns
Traditional Hot Cross Buns
Hot Cross Bun Loaf
Apricot, Cherry and Cranberry Hot Cross Buns
Hot Cross Bun Muffins