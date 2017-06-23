Hotpoint Issues Urgent Advice For Customers After Fridge Named As Source Of Grenfell Fire

“Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy. We offer our most profound condolences to the victims, those who have lost loved-ones, homes, and possessions, and to their friends and families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services who risked their lives to extinguish the blaze and rescue those in the building.

“We have just been informed that the fire may have originated in a Hotpoint fridge freezer (model number FF175BP).

“We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations.

“Under these circumstances, we are unable to speculate on further details at this time.

“We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can. We will provide additional updates as our investigations progress.”