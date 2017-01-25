All Sections
    • NEWS
    25/01/2017 12:21 GMT

    House Fire In Surrey Leaves Three Dead, Including Child, Police Say

    'Houses are few and far between here, we weren’t aware of anything'.

    A child was among three people found dead after a house fire in Surrey.

    Police said they were called on Tuesday morning after “concerns for safety” of those living at the house in Trumpets Hill Road, Reigate.

    They arrived and found the three people dead and that the house had suffered serious fire damage.

    Pictures from the scene show a single-storey brick house badly damaged, with no roof and police cordon in place.

    Steve Parsons/PA Wire
    The scene in Trumpets Hill Road in Reigate, Surrey where the bodies of two adults and a child have been discovered
    Steve Parsons/PA Wire

    Neighbour Christine Beard spoke to the police about whether she witnesses anything.

    She said: “The houses are few and far between here, so we weren’t aware of anything.

    “The police have been round but I don’t think they know how the fire started or what time it started.

    “It’s terrible news. We had seen comings and goings from there with horses, and had taken in the odd parcel for them, but that’s it.”

    Police and fire brigade are investigating to establish the cause. The next of the kin of the dead have been informed.

    Police did not specify the age of the child or the adults.

    Conversations