However, there is no official word yet on how the show will deal with writing out Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood.

The initial hiatus has since being extended by an additional two weeks to 8 December, when production is expected to resume.

Work on the Netflix series was suspended on 31 October, after various allegations of sexual harassment were made against its lead star.

Production on the sixth season of ‘House Of Cards’ is set to resume next month, following the departure of Kevin Spacey .

In a letter sent to the cast and crew by producers Media Rights Capital, senior vice president Pauline Micelli said (via Hollywood Reporter): “These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen.

“The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

She added: “Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes, but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us. We sincerely appreciate all you have done”.

Following the allegations made against Spacey, it was also announced the next series of ‘House Of Cards’ would be the last.

Accusations against Spacey surfaced in October when actor Anthony Rapp described an incident which allegedly happened when he was just 14 years old.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s allegations in a statement on Twitter, in which he said he didn’t recall the events described, but offered his “sincerest apologies” for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

He is also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over two alleged sexual assaults - one that took place when was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in 2008, and the second that is claimed to have taken place in Lambeth in 2005.

It came after the Old Vic said that 20 people were allegedly victims of “inappropriate behaviour” by Spacey and that a “cult of personality” may have stopped them from coming forward.