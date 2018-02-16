House Price Surge Has Collapsed Home Ownership For Young Adults, New Research Shows

The rise in house prices over the last two decades has led to just one in four middle-income young people owning their own home - down from two in three twenty years ago.

A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank published on Friday revealed just 27% of 25 to 34 year olds who earn £22,200 and £30,600 per year owned their own home in 2015–16.

But in 1995–96, 65% of that same group owned a house.