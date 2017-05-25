Household Debt Set To Reach Record High In First Year After General Election

Household debt is set to reach record highs during the first year of the new government, analysis shows.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) says unsecured debt - including credit cards and payday loans - will reach £13,900 per household in 2017, with charities blaming ‘stagnant wages’ for the problem.

The average level is expected to increase by £700 on last year - the highest recorded since the financial crisis - and could exceed £15,000 before the end of the next parliament.

The TUC said the rise reflects the UK’s ‘ongoing living standards crisis’, with wages in the UK worth around £20 per week less than before the economic crash a decade ago.