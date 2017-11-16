The UK faces a housing crisis that means young people in many parts of the country cannot afford to buy a property unless they have a better than modest Lottery win or have featured in Made in Chelsea.

There are many reasons for this. Demand far outstripping supply, as not enough houses are being built in booming cities and towns. The insecurity of renting encouraging more to rent. Rampant NIMBY-ism in rural areas.

What is not fuelling a situation - where a mortgage is now many, many more times the typical salary - is Millennials going on an avocado toast splurge.

While that should be self-evident to anyone with a basic knowledge of the piping hot housing market of recent years, some are not so savvy.

One Australian multi-millionaire suggested first-time buyers are obsessed with the green stuff. “When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” said property developer Tim Gurner, whose comments went down more like a shit sandwich.

And this week, research carried out by estate agent Strutt and Parker put the bellows under the issue by suggesting young people give up six “luxuries” - such as takeaway food - to afford a deposit for a property in five years.

Plenty of people did the maths.