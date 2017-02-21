This Hoverbike Is A Horrific Injury Just Waiting To Happen

As San Francisco-based company, Hoversurf , has created the perfect mode of transport, if you have lots of insurance and don’t value all your body parts.

If you feel like there is a deficit of danger in your daily commute, no chances to lose limbs for example, may we suggest you invest in a hoverbike ?

While the new machine does channel our childhood ‘Star Wars’ dreams of being Luke Skywalker chasing down Stormtroopers in a forest, we didn’t quite bet on it being so bloody terrifying.

The Scorpion-3 manned electric bike surfs through the air using a set of four propeller blades, with a pilot on board for direction (and generally to look cool).

As you sit atop the unprotected blades in a motorbike-style seat with only a slither of space between your body and the rapidly spinning metal, it does look a little dicey.

Not to mention the lack of seatbelt or anything to hold you on the seat, making it criminally easy to fall and have the whole thing come tumbling down on top of you.