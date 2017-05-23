In light of the Manchester terror attack, people are asking how they can help in a time of crisis. For many, the answer is simple: give blood.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson has advised that no more blood is needed to help those injured in the attack and has instead urged people to donate blood regularly throughout the year to ensure there is always enough.

The service needs 6,000 units of blood to be donated every day across the country, so having a steady stream is vital.

If you haven’t given blood before, it can be hard to predict what the process will entail, as well as whether you need to meet any requirements beforehand.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

Who can give blood?

To give blood, you must be fit and healthy. You should also weigh over 7 stone 12lbs (50kgs) and be aged between 17 and 69.

If you are aged 70 or over, you can give blood if you’ve donated in the past two years.

Additionally if you are pregnant, you can’t give blood.

How often can you give blood?

Men can give blood every 12 weeks, while women can give blood every 16 weeks. This is partly down to body size and weight, as well as taking a woman’s menstrual cycle into account.

Can you give blood if you’re gay?

Official guidance is that men who last had sexual contact with other men more than 12 months ago can give blood. This is to minimise the risk of passing on blood-borne diseases, infections and viruses, according to NHS Blood and Transplant.

“We can’t collect blood from men who have had oral or anal sex with men, with or without protection, in the last 12 months,” its website states.

“This isn’t meant to be discriminatory. It’s not based on anyone’s sexual history or sexuality. It reflects statistical risks for the sexual behaviour that increases the risk of virus transmission.”

Things to consider before giving blood.

It’s important that you eat regularly before donating to keep blood sugar levels stable. Equally, it’s important to remain well-hydrated in the days leading up to it and get a good 7-9 hours sleep the night before, the NHS advises.

Experts recommend avoiding any vigorous exercise or heavy lifting on the day of your donation. They also recommend wearing clothing with sleeves that can roll up past your elbow, for easy access to veins.