Guys, This Is How Your Sleep Patterns Could Be Affecting Your Fertility

If you burn the candle at both ends, or even sleep too much, you might be harming your fertility.

That’s according to a new study which found sleep patterns had an affect on sperm health in men.

The results suggest that men who get less than six hours sleep a night, go to bed after midnight or have over nine hours sleep each evening are more likely to have damaged sperm.

The optimum amount of sleep for healthy fertility levels was seven to eight hours.