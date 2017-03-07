How Sharks, Rays And Skates Use Electric Fields To Hunt For Prey

Sharks’ legendary sense of smell might be overhyped, but the fearsome predators still have an arsenal of evolutionary quirks at their disposal.

The ability to sense their prey’s beating heart is surely one of the most extraordinary, yet it’s also one of the least understood – until now.

A new study reveals how the fish – and rays and skates – find food in the sandy sea floor by “listening” for traces of bioelectricity in their prey’s heart.

The key to this incredible ability lies in their electro-sensory organ.

Previously, scientists only understood the basic anatomy of these structures, but a series of experiments have traced electrosensation all the way from genes to cell physiology to behaviour.