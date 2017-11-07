How This 120-Year-Old Restaurant Continues To Turn The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary

Four generations of the Arzak family have headed up their eponymous Spanish restaurant, and it continues to go from strength to strength.

In the latest episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, HuffPost UK’s original video series, acclaimed chef José Pizarro meets Elena Arzak to find out how a restaurant built 120 years ago remains a front runner of modern cuisine.

José meets Elena during a busy afternoon at Arzak, along with her father and fellow chef Juan Mari Arzak.

Elena explains that the key to their innovation - which has won the restaurant three Michelin stars - is finding inspiration in the world around them.