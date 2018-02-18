Prykhodov

If your iPhone is stolen or gets broken, it can be pretty stressful – and even worse if you realise that the last time you backed your phone up to your laptop was weeks ago. There is a solution to this, and that’s iCloud. This is Apple’s rather nifty service that can keep a copy of all your photos, iMessages and even your WhatsApp messages safely stored out of harms reach.

Rather than having to physically plug your phone into a laptop or computer every time you want to backup, it creates a copy of everything on your phone over WiFi and if you charge your phone each night it’ll do it every day without you even noticing. It includes everything from the photos you have to the way you’ve organised your Apps and even the wallpaper you’ve chosen. iCloud backup works with the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch and can store all of them within the same iCloud account. It can be a bit of a pain to setup, but once it’s done it’ll give you a level of technological peace of mind you didn’t know you were capable of. How to Backup your iPhone to iCloud 1. Settings - Account

2. Account - iCloud

3. iCloud - Scroll down and tap on iCloud Backup

4. Turn iCloud Backup ON

5. For it to automatically backup make sure your iPhone is connected to WiFi and plugged into a power source, so in effect every time you go to bed.

How to sync all your photos using iCloud While the photos on your iPhone are now safely backed up, if you have more than one Apple device there is another handy feature you can use to ensure photos are synced across all your devices. iCloud Photo Library syncs every photo across your MacBook, iPhone or iPad. Any changes or edits you make on your iPhone are then instantly copied over to the other devices. It’s incredibly useful if you have more than one Apple device and you’re bored of having to send individual photos over for editing. 1. Settings - Photos and Camera

2. Photos and Camera - Turn iCloud Photo Library on