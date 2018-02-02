A Handy Guide For Cutting Down Alcohol In February And Beyond

To help you make steps to cutting down the amount you drink while still enjoying a social life in 2018, we spoke to Alcohol Concern and Drinkaware about their top tips for drinking moderately.

For some, giving up alcohol entirely is just not realistic, but then getting hammered each weekend isn’t sustainable either (both for your health and wallet).

If you’ve been inspired by Dry January , it might be time to reassess your relationship with alcohol.

Make a plan

When University of Bristol researchers looked at data on the drinking patterns of nearly 3,000 drinkers, they found very few people managed to keep their alcohol intake down when followed up six months later. The reason being? They didn’t make a plan and stick to it.

Lead author Dr Frank de Vocht, from Bristol Medical School, said: “We wanted to find out if motivation alone changes limiting intake. Sadly, although people start with good intentions, our results suggest that something more is required for those intentions to make a difference.”

He suggested that people who genuinely want to change their drinking habits should obtain “structural support”. For example, using smartphone apps so your intentions are in writing and can’t be brushed aside.

Count your drinks

Download the Dry January and Beyond or Drinkaware apps, both of which help you calculate how many units you’d like to cut down by and keep track of how much you’re drinking throughout the year.

Alternatively, you can just keep a drinks diary and jot down how many drinks you normally drink, so you can cut back by just skipping one or two drinks a week. Remember: the UK’s Chief Medical Officers recommend taking at least three drink-free days each week.

Go alcohol-free

These days, you can go to pretty much any bar or restaurant and be met with an extensive list of mocktails or non-alcoholic options. Additionally, there are new low-alcohol beers and wines popping up in supermarkets all the time.

Do your research and practise your smug face for when you sip on a delicious (and zero embarrassment) virgin mojito at Friday night drinks.

Downsize your drinks

If you still want to drink booze but don’t want to consume as much, make the units go further by opting for smaller sized beverages.

Ben Butler, Drinkaware’s marketing and communication director, explains: “If you’re a beer drinker, make the units go further by drinking halves instead of pints. If you’re a wine drinker then opt for a smaller glass.”