All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • How To Make Mulled Wine That's Guaranteed To Impress Your Party Guests

    'Tis the season to be jolly.

    30/11/2017 12:29 GMT

    When the weather outside is making you want to hibernate, a luxurious serving of homemade mulled wine is the perfect way to warm up.

    Thankfully, making mulled wine yourself is pretty simple. All you’ll need is:

    :: 1/4 of a cup of brown sugar
    :: 10 smashed cardamon seeds
    :: 5 thin slices of ginger 
    :: 1 orange peel
    :: 1 bottle of red wine of your choice

    Simply place all the ingredients in a pan and shimmer on a low heat for one hour while the flavours infuse.

    Try the liquid and add ingredients to taste, then when you’re happy, strain the liquid over a sieve and serve with orange peel to garnish.

    Not a fan of cardamon seeds? You can easily switch these out for a cinnamon stick.

    Try this recipe out on your friends and family and you’ll all be in the festive spirit in no time. 

    Christmas Gifts For Women 2017
    MORE:Foodfood newsChristmasalcoholcookingmulled wine

    Conversations