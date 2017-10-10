How To Practise Mental Health First Aid At Work

More than half of 57% of UK employees have experienced mental health issues at work, but less than half feel confident enough talking about it to their colleagues.

To combat this Mental Health First Aid charity (MHFA) is urging the nation to have meaningful conversations at work and treating mental health with the same importance as physical health.

The charity’s ‘Take 10 Together’ initiative aims to equip people with the tools to reach out to a colleague in need.

The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is ‘workplace wellbeing’, so there’s never been a better time to grab a cuppa.

MFHA has created a comprehensive workplace wellbeing toolkit, which you can download via this link.