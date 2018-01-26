How To Wear White Trousers Without Fearing Dirt

Sometimes I wake up and I want to wear the one thing that isn’t advisable in British weather: white trousers.
‘Why?’ You may well ask. Maybe it’s a kamikaze the desire to wear something you know could go very, very wrong.
White trousers can be difficult. You may look at them and automatically think about how quickly they could get dirty, but there is one simple factor that can make the look more wearable: the cut.
When wearing white trousers, going for a cropped style like these ASOS Curve high waisted jeans for £25 is recommended if you don’t want to have to add ‘sweeping’ as a skill on your LinkedIn profile.
If you’re not a fan of the sharp end of the cropped look, small slits on the ankles or a raw hem like these & Other Stories pair for £59, to soften the effect.
Or wear a pair of boots, chunky or heeled, to break up a tapered white trouser such as these comfy River Island jeggings for £40.
Alternatively, if you don’t want to lose the length of your trousers, why not roll them up during work/your commute and let loose at night.
A simple, common sense tip to keep your white trousers pristine is to wear a long coat, kimono or a long cardigan, especially if you plan to sit on a bus or a bench. Alternatively carry a shawl.
The good thing about white, is that it goes with anything, so it is an easy option on busy mornings. Especially for the days you are literally getting changed in the dark.
Whether dove coloured or ivory, white trousers can look on the cheapy-cheap side when they lack definition and detail such as pockets.
You don’t need them to be glittery or emblazoned with designer names, but a place to put your hands or phone can make the bottoms look smarter.
It is a myth that white trousers should only be worn where the weather is forever tropical.
Do not feel as though you have to freeze in your whites. Layer them and if you truly want to be ‘on season’ layer in different tones of white.
The thicker the contrasting knit paired with more white - think scarves, oyster coloured gloves, go-go boots - the better.