The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating and said on Tuesday that it had found “what appears to be non-police issue firearm in the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was travelling”.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, died at the scene of an operation in response to “information received about criminal possession of a firearm” near the M62 in West Yorkshire at around 6pm on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A firearm has been found in the vehicle a man had been travelling in before he was shot dead by police, investigators have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “The operation related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm, as a result of which vehicles were stopped at two separate locations.”

The force said it was “fully co-operating” with the watchdog’s investigators. Arrests were also made.

It added: “We can confirm that there were five arrests in total during the operation, three from the incident above and a further two from a related stop of another vehicle in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at about the same time.”

A statement from Yaqub’s family said: “Mr Yaqub’s family are in shock and are distraught. They would ask the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time,