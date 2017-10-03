Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal has broken her silence, following her husband’s death at the age of 91.

Speaking to People magazine, she confirmed reports that Hugh was buried over the weekend in a private funeral ceremony attended just by family, and has paid her own special tribute.

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Hugh and Crystal Hefner at a party in 2014

The Playboy founder died of natural causes at his home in California last week, with reports claiming that he was buried next to Marilyn Monroe, having supposedly made the arrangements years prior.

In the wake of his death, a number of stars paid their respects, including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.

Hugh had four children, Cooper, Christie, Marston and David, from previous relationships.

He married Crystal on New Year’s Eve in 2012, his third marriage, having announced their engagement two years earlier over Christmas.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017