Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal has broken her silence, following her husband’s death at the age of 91.
Speaking to People magazine, she confirmed reports that Hugh was buried over the weekend in a private funeral ceremony attended just by family, and has paid her own special tribute.
She said of the loss: “I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief… We laid him to rest Saturday (30 September). He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.
“He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world.”
She continued: “I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day.
“He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner.”
The Playboy founder died of natural causes at his home in California last week, with reports claiming that he was buried next to Marilyn Monroe, having supposedly made the arrangements years prior.
In the wake of his death, a number of stars paid their respects, including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.
Hugh had four children, Cooper, Christie, Marston and David, from previous relationships.
He married Crystal on New Year’s Eve in 2012, his third marriage, having announced their engagement two years earlier over Christmas.