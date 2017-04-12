Thousands of teenage boys are at risk of developing cancer because they are not taught how to protect themselves from the human papilloma virus, teachers have warned. Since 2008, schoolgirls aged 12 and 13 have been offered vaccination against the human papilloma virus (HPV) to protect them from cervical cancer. But delegates at the Association of Teachers and Lecturers’ annual conference warned yesterday there is an “urgent need” to raise awareness among boys about the risks of HPV, especially the chance of developing throat cancer from unprotected oral sex.

cgtoolbox via Getty Images Thousands of teenage boys are at risk of developing HPV-related cancer, according to teachers

HPV can cause a range of cancers, including cervical, vaginal, penile and anal cancer, as well as cancers of the head and neck. Research released earlier this month claims that the number of people developing HPV-related cancers of the throat and mouth will exceed the number of women who develop cervical cancer caused by HPV by 2020. Public Health England (PHE) confirmed today that it is considering extending its vaccination programme to thousands of teenage boys. Conservative MP Mike Freer, who led a parliamentary campaign to have boys and men who have sex with men protected from HPV, told The Telegraph: “The increase in HPV related cancers is worrying and the small cost of the vaccine far outweighs the treatment costs of the cancers that can arise from the virus. “The idea that boys and men benefited from ‘herd immunity ‘ because they slept with vaccinated girls was out of date.”

Hero Images via Getty Images Campaigners have called for teen boys to be vaccinated alongside their female classmates