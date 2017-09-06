It’s one of most powerful in recorded history

Hurricane Irma is one of the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricanes in recorded history. The National Hurricane Centre has called the Category 5 hurricane “extremely dangerous” and “potentially catastrophic” with maximum sustained wind gusts currently reaching 185mph.

Taylor Trogdon, a senior scientist at the National Hurricane Centre tweeted: “I am at a complete and utter loss of words looking at Irma’s appearance on satellite imagery.”

I am at a complete and utter loss for words looking at Irma's appearance on satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/B0ewFyvcSv — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) September 5, 2017

Hurricane Allen hit 190mph in 1980, while 2005’s Wilma, 1988’s Gilbert and a 1935 great Florida Key storm all had 185mph winds.

It’s appearing on earthquake seismometers

It is so strong it has appeared on seismometers which ordinarily measure earthquakes. Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at the National Oceanography Centre Southampton, tweeted: “Seismometer recordings from the past 48 hours on Guadaloupe show Cat. 5 #Hurricane #Irma driving closer towards the Lesser Antilles.”

Seismometer recordings from the past 48 hours on Guadeloupe show Cat. 5 #Hurricane #Irma driving closer toward the Lesser Antilles pic.twitter.com/9y3Nuv2Z9E — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) September 5, 2017

He later explained it was likely to be background noise, such as strong wind causing trees to move and ocean waves which were causing the equipment to pick up the storm.



It’s larger than the state of Ohio

Hurricane Irma is as large as the state of Ohio. That’s according to meteorologist and weather graphics designer JD Rudd.

He tweeted: “It’s larger than the state of Ohio, if that helps put it in perspective.”

Hurricane #Irma now a category 5 and it's a beast. It's larger than the state of Ohio, if that helps put it in perspective. pic.twitter.com/JtoZNlONeE — ⚡JD Rudd - News5 (@jdrudd) September 5, 2017

An update on the width of #Irma. It's about 364 miles wide... which is wider than Ohio with room to spare on either side. Wow. pic.twitter.com/iqSDsveEBE — ⚡JD Rudd - News5 (@jdrudd) September 6, 2017

He later updated that Hurricane Irma is: “About 364 miles wide... which is wider than Ohio with room to spare on either side. Wow.”

Supermarket sweep

It’s good news for traders as residents and holidaymakers in the Caribbean have been clearing out the supermarkets in preparation for the storm. Water and candles are proving especially popular.

HELENE VALENZUELA via Getty Images A woman buys candles at a supermarket in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe

Early signs of hurricane Irma: empty water section in supermarket pic.twitter.com/IUDCFYxga1 — Cezar Czapla (@CzaplaCezar) September 5, 2017

When the supermarkets in #Miami run out of water, you know a hurricane is on the way.#HurricaneIrma #Florida #Weather pic.twitter.com/acEJChHUEf — Rabbi Avromy Super (@AvromySuper) September 5, 2017

LIONEL CHAMOISEAU via Getty Images Empty shelves at a supermarket in Marigot, on the French overseas island of Saint Martin

Inside the eye of the storm

If you were wondering what it’s like to fly through the eye of a storm, wonder no more – a weather plane used for research has done just that.

Video of a flight through the eye of #Irma on #NOAA42. Flights on both the WP-3D Orion and G-IV #NOAA49 continue. Credit Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/9ini4bOnYF — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017

The video was shot aboard National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flight NOAA42 just before the storm made landfall in Barbuda.

Interior instruments are shown recording data - but views of what’s happening outside are positively hair-raising.

Visible from space

Satellite footage shared by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the raw, terrifying power of the storm.

Bad news for holidaymakers

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and on Tuesday British Airways sent an empty aircraft to Antigua, returning with 326 passengers that evening. On Wednesday the airports at Antigua and St Kitts were closed, prompting the aircraft to cancel flights from Gatwick.

Virgin Atlantic has cancelled its flight from London to Antigua on 7 September. While other flights are scheduled to operate as normal, passengers are urged to check the status of their journey before travelling to the airport. Customers booking travel through, from or to Antigua, Havana and Miami between Wednesday and 11 September may rebook or receive full refunds.

Thomas Cook has sent a team of 18 special assistance staff to Cuba and the Dominican Republic to support customers during the hurricane.