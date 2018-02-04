All Sections
    • Norva Abiona Norva had just started her dream job when she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer at the age of 35.
    I Thought My Cancer Was Back But I Was Pregnant

    04/02/2018

    Norva was 35 and had just started her dream job when she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer and had to have urgent surgery and chemotherapy. Just four months after her last treatment, she was called back into hospital for an ultrasound as routine blood tests suggested her cancer had come back.  Instead, Norva got the surprise of her life when the scan revealed she was pregnant with her second daughter Odelia. Here Norva vlogs about her diagnosis and how it has changed her life.

    Norva is supporting Cancer Research UK. Get involved on World Cancer Day, Sunday 4 February, and wear a Unity Band to help fund research right now. Visit cruk.org/worldcancerday

