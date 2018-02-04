I Thought My Cancer Was Back But I Was Pregnant

Norva was 35 and had just started her dream job when she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer and had to have urgent surgery and chemotherapy. Just four months after her last treatment, she was called back into hospital for an ultrasound as routine blood tests suggested her cancer had come back. Instead, Norva got the surprise of her life when the scan revealed she was pregnant with her second daughter Odelia. Here Norva vlogs about her diagnosis and how it has changed her life.

